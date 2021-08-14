Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 14, 2021 – Detectives probing claims by Digital Strategist and Deputy President William Ruto’s blogger, Dennis Itumbi, that he was the target of an assassination attempt on Friday, have countered his claims.

According to the detectives, Itumbi’s claim that he was shot at is mendacious and untrue and he may just be seeking attention.

They claimed they did not recover any spent cartridge when they visited the area where Itumbi claims some unknown assailants shot at him.

The officers, in their report, stated that Itumbi’s vehicle had slight damages on the bumper. They towed the vehicle to the police station as investigations continue.

Itumbi told police that he was driving along the Garden Estate – Mountain Mall Road to pick dinner at a local restaurant when his car was blocked by an unidentified vehicle.

He informed officers that he became suspicious and intentionally hit the vehicle that was blocking the way in order to flee the scene.

“As he was trying to get an escape route, he heard gunshots being fired towards his motor vehicle.”

“He managed to speed off unhurt. He later parked his vehicle at Rubis Petrol Station.”

“He informed his family members who later informed the police,” the police report read in part.

“His motor vehicle was slightly damaged on the front bumper. At the scene, no cartridge was recovered.”

“The damaged vehicle was towed to the station for further investigation,” read the report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST