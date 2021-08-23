Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s ally, Rigathi Gachagua, has lambasted President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies in Mt Kenya, accusing them of dishonesty after denying that they endorsed Raila Odinga for the presidency.

Speaking yesterday, Gachagua told Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, and Kiambu’s James Nyoro not to be dishonest and stick with Raila Odinga as promised.

“Do not embarrass us, be honest. We had an agreement with DP William Ruto as Mt Kenya people and we have stood with him.”

“You went to Murang’a and promised to support Raila (Odinga) and now you are denying it, you are embarrassing us,” said Rigathi Gachagua.

The Mathira MP told the Mt Kenya leaders who are allied to Uhuru to stick to the promise they made to Raila Odinga at SK Macharia’s home on July 27.

“If you promised Raila, don’t lie to him, be honest, this old man has suffered for many years. Support him to the end, do not change because it is wrong.”

“For us, who support William Ruto, we will stand with him to the end,” he said.

Mathira MP was responding to Governor Waiguru and her team after denying that they endorsed Raila Odinga to be President Uhuru’s successor.

After holding a two-day retreat in Laikipia County, the Kirinyaga Governor said that the Mt Kenya region will settle on a presidential candidate that will serve their interests.

“There has been speculation that we are leaning towards Raila Odinga that is not true.”

“In fact, what we are doing is consultations so whoever we think will articulate our issues is the one we will back,” Waiguru said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST