Friday, August 13, 2021 – It seems that Deputy President William Ruto fears former Prime Minister Raila Odinga like hell and does not want to face him in the 2022 presidential contest if the remarks by UDA Chairman Johnston Muthama is anything to go by.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday, the former Machakos Senator slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to push for ODM leader Raila Odinga as the best option to become Kenya’s next president.

He termed the former PM as an ‘excellent political reject’ who has been rejected by Kenyans for a record four times adding that he would still be rejected when he faces Ruto in next year’s General Election.

“It is comical for Uhuru Kenyatta to push for a Raila presidency.”

“Tinga is an excellent political reject, having been rejected by Kenyans for a record, 5 times.”

“A hustling nation like Kenya needs energetic, visionary, and vibrant leaders like Ruto to resuscitate our ailing economy,” he said.

Muthama noted it’s only Deputy President William Ruto who is strong and energetic to be Kenya’s next president and not the old and tired Raila.

Although the Head of State has not publicly declared his support for his handshake partner, all indications are that he may endorse Raila for president.

During the Mombasa State House meeting this week, the president is said to have pressured OKA principals to drop their presidential bids to support Raila.

