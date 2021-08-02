Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has gone ham on President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of abdicating his duties as president.

Speaking during an interview, Murkomen, who is also Deputy President William Ruto’s right-hand man, claimed that Uhuru does not hold cabinet meetings nowadays.

According to him, Uhuru’s last cabinet meeting was in 2020.

“We have a president at the moment who doesn’t even hold cabinet meetings. The last he held a cabinet meeting could have been last year,” Murkomen claimed.

When asked about why Deputy President William Ruto had not implemented the ‘bottom up’ economic agenda while in office, he labelled President Uhuru as a trickle-down president.

“We have a trickle-down man at the top, we’re saying a bottom-up person should be at the top. The buck stops at the presidency,” he responded.

The outspoken senator asked that DP Ruto be judged for his stint as a cabinet minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s last term in office.

He attributed the revival of Kenya’s agriculture sector to DP William Ruto as he criticised the Uhuru government for raising fertilizer prices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST