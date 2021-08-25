Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on the receiving end over his ‘evil’ plot to desecrate the remains of his father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who is the founding President of the Republic of Kenya.

This is after reports emerged that Uhuru is planning to dig up the remains of Mzee Kenyatta at Parliament and transfer them to their Gatundu home.

Venting on social media, Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, reprimanded Uhuru over the plot, claiming that plans to transfer the remains of his father to Gatundu are misinformed and against national values.

“I have seen you are organizing to remove your late father from the place he was buried, you want to take him home.”

“I don’t know what your uncles and other people are telling you, they hate President Kenyatta.”

“The late President Kenyatta is your father but he is owned by the country, he should remain where he is lying so that we can remember the freedom fighters who fought for this country,” stated the MP.

The founding President was buried in a crypt within the precincts of the National Parliament after his death on August 22, 1978.

During the late Kenyatta’s 41st memorial service in 2019, Uhuru announced the end of public commemoration of the death of the founding president.

“As President, I have consulted the family of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and we have agreed that this is going to be the last celebration of Mzee in this manner, we shall each celebrate him as we remember him,” Uhuru announced, noting that the family will onwards hold private commemorations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST