Monday, August 23, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Chairman, Johnstone Muthama, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for pushing for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) yet he did nothing when he was Kibra MP.

In a social media post on Monday, Muthama, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s point man in Ukambani, said Raila Odinga has nothing to show despite serving as Kibra MP for over 20 years.

Muthama said Kibra, which is the largest slum in Africa, has poor infrastructure despite the former Premier preaching about BBI gospel.

“The Chief Proponent (@RailaOdinga) of BBI said that it was made to increase Kenya‘s LIVABILITY INDEX, yet for over 20 years (As MP in Kibera) he could not even do INFRASTRUCTURE UPGRADE or PLANT A TREE in his ‘Bedroom’. Awuoro!,” Muthama wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila Odinga has been preaching the BBI gospel, saying it will increase money in counties from the current 15 percent of the national budget to 35 percent.

