Monday, 23 August 2021 – Former State House Director of Digital Communications, Dennis Itumbi, has been exposed as a deadbeat dad.

According to Tea Master Edgar Obare, Itumbi sired a daughter with a lady identified as Lynne in 2019.

However, he dumped her after she gave birth.

Lynne has been taking care of their 2-year-old daughter single-handedly.

She took Itumbi to court and sued him for child support but the case has been dragging.

The files have reportedly gone missing and Itumbi is using police to intimidate her.

She claims her life is in danger after the controversial blogger sent her death threats.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s page exposing Itumbi as a deadbeat dad.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.