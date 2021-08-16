Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may have sensed defeat in the 2022 presidential contest against Deputy President William Ruto, and that is why he wants IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati out of office as soon as possible.

This was revealed by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who claimed that Raila knows he will lose the elections just like the previous elections and is just trying to find an excuse.

According to Cheruiyot, Raila and his ODM Party could be preparing to reject the 2022 election results and plunge the country into chaos yet again as they did in 2007.

He noted that the recent threat to remove Chebukati from office could be ODM’s tactic to prepare grounds for rejecting the 2022 election results.

“Familiar tune. It always starts with IEBC must go….then ends at illegal swearing-in…The cycle begins…,” Cheruiyot said.

Speaking at the burial of Mzee David Ajwang Nyakwamba, father of Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang and Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang on Friday, Homa Bay Woman Representative, Gladys Wanga, accused Chebukati of presiding over a presidential election that was nullified by the Supreme Court and called for his immediate removal from office.

“I really fear if Chebukati still heads the polls body. We will consult with MPs and find a solution.

“We cannot allow this country to be plunged into chaos because of polls not properly conducted,” Gladys Wanga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST