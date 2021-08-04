Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – As Kenyans continue to react to the airport saga that saw Deputy President William Ruto being stopped from traveling to Uganda, Jubilee leaders allied to the president are now calling for the impeachment of the DP.

Led by Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni, the Jubilee leaders said that this is now the right to impeach Ruto.

According to Kioni, the airport incident forms a strong ground to Impeach the second in command, accusing him of carrying out treasonous activities in the recent past.

“There is nothing like a private visit for a person of a deputy president’s status.”

“The whereabouts of such a person are a great concern for the State.”

“Again, you can’t be traveling in private to meet a Head of State from another country without the knowledge of the Kenyan government,” the lawmaker stated.

“This is highly treasonous because nobody knows what you might be planning.”

“The Monday event forms a strong ground on why Ruto needs to be impeached.”

“I believe this is the right time for us to impeach him, he has now gone beyond his limits,” Ndaragwa lawmaker stated.

