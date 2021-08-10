Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – Vocal Kirinyaga Woman Rep, Purity Ngirici, has lost household items worth millions of shillings after auctioneers raided her house after being unable to pay a debt that she owes to a local airline company.

Reports indicate that Flex Air Charter Company is demanding Sh 5 Million from the flamboyant Woman Rep over services offered during the 2017 election campaign period.

The ruthless auctioneers raided her lavish home in Karen and carted way expensive household items after serving her with the court order.

“We have already executed the orders and recovered all the households.

“There was arbitration but the MP refused to cooperate,” an auctioneer revealed.

Ngirichi blamed her woes on politics while speaking to the press concerning the saga.

She alleged that she doesn’t owe the company any money.

“As far as I am concerned, I don’t owe them any money which they are claiming to have accrued since 2017.

“They claim the debt is for parking, fueling and servicing of a helicopter that I used in my 2017 campaigns,” she said.

According to Ngirichi, the company went to court without her knowledge, and that she was not aware of such an issue until auctioneers stormed her Karen house.

“The auctioneers descended on my residence and took away all the households including a Sh2 million television set.

“Because I wanted to save my items, I decided to deposit the cash with the court as I move to court for an appeal,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.