Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish friend, who was part of his aborted trip to Uganda, has been arrested.

Harun Aydin, a renowned businessman and an alleged terrorist, was arrested at the Wilson Airport while re-entering the country from Uganda.

He is allegedly being detained by police officers for questioning.

In a statement on Facebook, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi alleged that he was aboard the same police vehicle with the businessman.

“They allege they want to interrogate him but they are trying to provoke the Deputy President because he remained silent when they blocked him from traveling,” Sudi claimed.

The businessman came to the limelight on Tuesday after it was alleged that he was among five people scheduled to accompany the DP to Uganda.

He has been on Kenyan radar for some time over his links to terrorists after he was arrested in 2001 in Germany for leading a terror group in Cologne.

But Ruto defended him, saying he was not a terrorist but a genuine businessman who deals in ‘modern fruit farming’

The Kenyan DAILY POST