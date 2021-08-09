Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 gameplan may have started to crumble, barely one year to the polls.

This is after his ally and The Service Party of Kenya (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri differed with him publicly over his strategy ahead of the next year’s polls.

Kiunjuri faulted Ruto for insinuating that he did not need coalitions ahead of the August 2022 poll.

The former Agriculture CS dismissed the Deputy President’s plan to make the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) a national party that would win the 2022 election without relying on regional parties.

The former CS opined that political parties in Kenya are primarily regional parties that come together to form a national party.

“Nobody can boast in this country that he or she has a national party.”

“They are all regional parties first trying to become national parties,” Kiunjuri stated.

He accused the DP of taking advantage of the disunity in the Mount Kenya region to try and get the region’s vote without involving the leaders.

During an earlier interview, Ruto had stated that unlike his rivals who were coming together to form coalitions, his party did not have to form coalitions with anyone as it was already a national party.

“Our coalition (UDA) is for all Kenyans. So we do not need any alliance, we do not need any coalition because our outfit is already a coalition for all the people of Kenya,” The second in command stated during the interview.

The comments didn’t go down well with Kiunjuri and Gatundu South Legislator Moses Kuria, who are seeking to popularize their parties in the region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST