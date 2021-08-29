Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Worshippers of Bible Fellowship Church in Murang’a were today left in confusion after their bishop confessed to being a life member of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led ODM Party during church service.

Speaking when he hosted Raila in his church, the Bishop declared that he will support Raila Odinga for presidency come 2022.

According to the Man of God, Mt. Kenya is ready for the Raila presidency.

“We invite you to Mt Kenya region to campaign. The people here love you,” he told Raila during the church service.

The Bishop further said the region was grateful because Raila agreed to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta who comes from the region.

“Your decision to work with our President shows you are a selfless leader.”

“Thank you for supporting him to govern the country and roll out development projects countrywide,” he said.

At the same time, the Bishop trashed Deputy President William Ruto’s inroads in Mt. Kenya region, saying the voters will show him dust at the ballot.

He said it was wrong for some people to say Mt. Kenya will vote for Ruto only, noting that Raila has done so much for the country, and especially in Mt. Kenya and deserves their support.

“You have done so much for this country.”

“Your development and fight for democracy track record speaks for itself,” he added.

Raila Odinga was accompanied by Royal Media Services owner SK Macharia, MPs Junet Mohammed (Suna) and Maina Kamanda (nominated) among other leaders.

