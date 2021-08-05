Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM MPs have alleged that Deputy President William Ruto could be plotting to forge a lifetime presidency should he succeed in becoming President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

This follows claims by Ruto that he was to visit Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to draw lessons from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for his outfit UDA before his trip was aborted.

Led by ODM Chairman John Mbadi and Director of Elections Junet Mohamed, the Raila Odinga-allied MPs said the move by Ruto to embrace the NRM with its authoritarian tendencies reveals to all that life under him will be worse and that in the event he captures power, he would never relinquish it.

“The NRM record on human rights is not worth borrowing from. The NRM record on democracy is not worth borrowing… even worse, the NRM is a party of lifetime presidency,” they said in a joint statement read by Junet Mohammed.

With the essence of Ruto’s trip to Uganda remaining a mystery, the lawmakers called on the DP to come clean on his relationship with top NRM officials and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

On Monday, Ruto was scheduled to travel to Uganda to meet Museveni but was stopped from flying out at the Wilson Airport on the pretext that he had not been cleared by Uhuru.

