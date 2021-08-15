Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may be scared after President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as his preferred successor in State House when he retires in 2022.

Ruto, through his Tanga Tanga wing, has castigated Uhuru for choosing Raila to succeed him.

Led by Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria and his Mathira counterpart, Rigathi Gachagua, the faction accused the president of holding meetings with the opposition without involving the Mt Kenya leaders, despite them having campaigned for him during the 2013 and 2017 General Elections.

The leaders accused Uhuru of trying to impose Raila on the Mt Kenya voters, saying they will shoot down any plans to do so.

“The President does not recognize us and we shall not accept Raila Odinga who wants to succeed him.”

“As leaders from Mt Kenya region, we have made up our minds to support Ruto, and the President should not bother selling Odinga in this region,” Kuria said.

Kuria promised to rally the Mt Kenya region behind Ruto.

“Ruto is a good man and we shall ensure all Mt Kenya region residents rally behind him,” he added.

On his part, Gachagua accused the government led by Uhuru of neglecting the Mt Kenya region, pointing out that people from the region were being kidnapped, killed, and evicted from their homes yet the government they voted in three times remains silent.

“Our people are being killed by the police and their houses demolished yet the President is quiet.”

“Our people are tired of this government and Ruto, who has stood with us, will form the next government,” said Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST