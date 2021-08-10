Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has disparaged President Uhuru Kenyatta for the atrocities meted on his friend and alleged terrorist, Aydin Harun, in the hands of Anti-Terror Police, before he was dramatically deported to Turkey.

In a tweet, the DP, who has since apologized to Aydin on behalf of the Kenyan Government for the illegal move, detailed what Uhuru’s men in uniform did to his friend before bundling him into a plane back to Turkey.

According to him, Aydin was illegally arrested, tortured, and profiled as a terrorist before he was deported just because he has an ally in the person of the deputy president.

He warned that the move borders on political pettiness which he said is dangerous and one that will destroy Kenya one day.

“Just talked and apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured and falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.”

“Political pettiness is expensive and dangerous and will destroy our economy. SHAME,” said Ruto.

Harun was arrested on Saturday after landing in Kenya from Uganda. He was part of Ruto’s failed trip to Uganda.

