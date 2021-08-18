Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence of becoming the next president of Kenya come 2022.

This comes even as details emerged on who Mount Kenya region has settled on as their preferred presidential candidate after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention.

Uhuru has picked ODM Leader Raila Odinga as his preferred successor in State House when he retires next year and has urged his community and Kenyans at large to rally behind Baba.

Speaking when he hosted his allies at his Karen residence, Ruto trashed Uhuru’s endorsement of Raila, saying he will still beat the ODM leader because he has no plan.

The DP blew his own trumpet, saying he is the only one who can succeed Uhuru because he has a plan to rescue the country from high unemployment among others.

He stated that he has what it takes to go for the country’s top seat and he has what Kenyans want, unlike his opponents who are back on the drawing board to formulate tribal coalitions.

Ruto said that he is the only one speaking about uplifting the lives of the ordinary Kenyan and pushing for politics of unity.

According to the DP, he is the only one who has the potential to offer economic revolution and political stability, which is badly needed in Kenya.

The Second in Command also noted that the benefits he will give to Kenyans make him a better candidate than Uhuru’s choice, adding that with the ideas he has for the country, he will defeat his rivals.

“How will I fail to defeat them if they are still coalescing around tribal outfits and with no agenda to take Kenya forward?” posed Ruto.

The DP allies who attended his Karen meeting said they will continue working under the UDA party, which has solid plans for the country.

