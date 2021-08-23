Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has made good his threats after he allegedly directed his allies to sue President Uhuru Kenyatta for a refund of the taxpayers’ money he wasted on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) after the court declared it illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Speaking yesterday, Ruto’s allies among them, Aldai MP Cornelly Serem and his Tinderet counterpart Julius Melly, vowed to compel Uhuru through the court to refund the Ksh13.5 billion spent on the BBI.

Speaking during a fundraiser at St. Paul Theological College in Kapsabet, Serem asked the President to personally repay the money that was used to finance BBI campaigns and popularization.

“Ksh13.5 billion can transform this country. We are actually going to put up a case against the president to make sure that he repays back the money,” opine the Aldai lawmaker.

The legislator noted that the government spent a lot of money to finance an illegal document.

He maintained that the president never sought authority from National Assembly to spend the 13.5 billion on BBI.

“Our President never got authority from the parliament to spend the money and should therefore pay back our Ksh13.5 billion he spent,” stated the lawmaker.

The MPs opined that the funds would have been better used to undertake several projects to the benefit of Kenyans.

Their sentiments were echoed by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro who criticised the government on the funds spent on the nullified document.

The Kenyan DAILY POST