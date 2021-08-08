Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has spoken about the detention of his friend, Turkish national Aydin Harun, revealing to the public that the businessman has a permit to work in Kenya.

In a statement published on his social media handles, that also has a copy of the alleged permit attached, the DP said that Harun is simply a victim of political vitriol adding that Harun, who has been reportedly linked to terror activities, is licensed as an investor in Kenya.

“Turkish investor, Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage and cartels that criminalise enterprise,” Ruto’s statement read in part.

“Importers’ goods declared contraband, Africa spirits closed, Keroche harassed, now an investor with valid papers labelled a terrorist. Tragedy of political pettiness,” the statement added.

This comes after COTU boss Francis Atwoli cautioned Kenyans against voting for the DP in the 2022 general elections after his aborted trip to Uganda.

“These foreign trips to Uganda camouflaged in business deals could be Secret political machinations aimed at creating a resistant movement,” Atwoli claimed.

However, Ruto’s supporters led by Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi claim that the media was being used to tarnish the reputation of the businessman and in extension, that of Deputy President.

“If anyone is in doubt about the details of Mr. Harun then they can visit the Turkish embassy for more information,” Sudi said.

