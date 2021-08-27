Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may have no option but to resign for criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, which he serves, as pressure mounts.

This is after ODM leader Raila Odinga urged Ruto to resign if he is dissatisfied with the ruling government, barely 3 days after President Uhuru Kenyatta told him to quit his government for the same reasons.

Speaking during an interview, Raila said it would be the honourable thing for any politician to do, extending the call to Jubilee MPs who had ditched the party and joined UDA.

“If you see things are not okay and you are a principal person, just say things are not okay and resign.”

“These MPs saying they are in UDA and are still earning salary through Jubilee should also resign, go back to the people and defend the seat with a new party,” stated Raila.

The former Prime Minister compared the UhuRuto alliance as Siamese twins saying the two were elected together and DP Ruto can’t dissociate himself from the government.

He also accused the DP of speaking from both sides of the mouth, only claiming to be part of the government projects but running from its shortcomings.

“Yale mabaya yote ni ya Raila na Uhuru, but yale mazuri yuko ndani, huyu ni makamu was rais, ni Kama Siamese twins sababu walifanya ndoa ya miaka mitano,” he added.

Raila linked the DP’s plight to that of Kenya’s first Vice President and his father, Jaramongi Odinga.

“My father was the first VP, he did not wait to be sacked when he saw things had changed and was not being given assignment, he just quit,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST