Friday, August 13, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has clarified the Government’s position on the deportation of Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and alleged terrorist, Harun Aydin.

Speaking while appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Administration and National Security in Mombasa, Matiang’i stated that Uhuru’s Government had not apologized to Turkey over the controversial deportation of Harun Aydin as alleged by Ruto, but liaised with the Turkish Government to surrender him for further investigations.

“Security agencies in our country were in talks with his country (Harun Aydin’s) agreed on basis of mutuality to surrender him to his country.”

“The government of Kenya has not apologized, we are a country run by law and order, there is a way governments deal with each other,” Matiang’i stated.

Ruto had claimed that he had apologized to Mr. Aydin for his illegal deportation on behalf of the Kenyan Government.

“Just talked and apologised on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured and falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to shame those involved.”

“Political pettiness is expensive/dangerous & will destroy our economy. SHAME,” Ruto had said, but as it turns out, he was lying through his teeth.

