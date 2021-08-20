Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed the possibility of Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA forming political coalitions with other parties ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua said that UDA will think of alliances after the elections.

He said the party is busy drafting their 2022 presidential manifesto and that they have no time to discuss political coalitions now.

“We are busy forming our manifesto.”

“We cannot have time now to talk about positions and coalitions because many people are obsessed with the normal hoodwink politics of forming coalitions between tribes and personalities.”

“But we in United Democratic Movement under the Deputy President William Ruto are having a parallel paradigm shift where we are talking matters of how we can revive our economy,” he said.

This comes at a time Ruto’s competitors are working to form formidable coalitions that will see them easily lock out the Sugoi-man from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri have been seeking to form a coalition with Ruto’s UDA, but as it stands, they are on their own as the DP himself has also ruled out any possibility of forming a coalition with them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST