Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 30, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is now ready and willing to be guarded by ‘home guards’ after President Uhuru Kenyatta withdrew his elite GSU security detail last week.

Speaking at Holy Mass St. Augustine Catholic Church in Bahati Nakuru County yesterday, Ruto stated that he has no problem being guarded by the Administration Police (AP) officers and that if the government so wished, he was ready to be protected by private security firms such as G4S.

He stated that the nation should focus on important issues rather than discussing the change in his security detail.

He proceeded to say that the issue was of no consequence and spending much time on it was only a waste of time.

“We will make sure the nation is firm. There are people who are fighting for livelihoods, farmers are having sleepless nights not knowing where to sell their produce, those people are the priority,” he noted.

According to Ruto, the main reason why GSU was established was to protect the common citizens, and that’s just what they should do.

“I don’t have any problem with being guarded by the APs at my home. If there’s more work for the GSU officers, let them protect the citizens,” he mentioned.

He noted that fighting over who should protect him was undermining the competency of some officers.

Last week, Uhuru pulled a surprise on Ruto after he withdrew his top-notch security detail as well as his drivers without further explanation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST