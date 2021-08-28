Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that his life is in danger following the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government to pull out his elite GSU security detail and replacing them with Administrative Police (AP)

According to sources, Ruto is so afraid that he spent the whole day yesterday at his Karen residence, without stepping out for fear of being assassinated.

He has since written to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai begging him to restore his earlier bodyguards because he does not trust the new ones assigned to him.

In a detailed letter to Mutyambai, Ruto claims that the new security detail, including the replacement of his personal drivers yesterday, might have been sent to his home with an ulterior motive.

According to a report, a total of 77 GSU officers were withdrawn from his residence and replaced with 26 security of the Government Buildings Unit (GBU) of the administrative police service.

Initially, his security detail had 29 officers assigned to man his official residence in Nairobi’s Karen, his private residence had 4 officers, Sugoi home had 28 officers, and his Elgon View home was assigned 10 officers.

But after the downgrade, his official residence was assigned 21 officers, all officers manning his private residence were withdrawn, his Sugoi home was assigned 3 officers as well as his Elgon view home.

The Kenyan DAILY POST