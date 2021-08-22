Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 22, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is not done with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, even after the Court of Appeal handed them a humiliating defeat by rejecting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Friday.

This is after his allies made a fresh demand to Uhuru and Raila to refund all the public money spent on BBI after it was declared illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Led by Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, the DP’s allies want the Building Bridges Initiative promoters to refund the public money spent in the whole process.

Speaking at St. James and All Martyrs Cathedral, Murang’a Town yesterday, Nyoro – a close ally of Ruto – said all the public money invested in the BBI process must be refunded to the taxpayer.

The outspoken lawmaker accused the BBI promoters of misappropriating public resources on a process that was declared unconstitutional and illegal.

Nyoro argued that the government bankrolled the entire process with millions of taxpayers’ money neglecting other functions such as development projects and fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

“All the taxpayers money spent on BBI must be refunded.”

“They re-directed vaccines’ money, Kemsa funds, money that was supposed to buy masks for students and that which was meant for roads in the Mt Kenya region to the BBI process which was illegal.”

“What they did amounts to misappropriation of public funds and they must be held to account,” noted Nyoro.

“It is good they return public funds since the court ruled that BBI was a personal process and one cannot use public funds to advance their personal initiatives.”

The legislator further claimed that the majority of Kenyans were intimidated to support the constitutional amendment process against their will.

“The majority of Kenyans were intimidated to support BBI. Now the leaders who supported the amendments should toe the line and respect the rule of law,” he added.

Nyoro joins Lawyer Morara Omoke, who in June filed a cross-appeal in the BBI case, seeking to have President Uhuru Kenyatta compelled to refund public cash spent in the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST