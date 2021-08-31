Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – A police officer has implicated Deputy President William Ruto in the Sh39 billion fake arms deal case involving former CS Rashid Echesa.

According to Chief Police Inspector Maurice Amari, Ruto may have been in the know over the whole scandal.

The court heard that the suspects were arrested by detectives from the Serious Crimes Police Unit as they drove out of the DP’s office at Harambee Annexe en route to Ruto’s Karen residence allegedly to meet him over the deal.

Amari told the court that documents relating to the fake arms tender were found inside a Subaru Legacy, registration number KBY 793N belonging to one Kennedy Mboya, who is charged alongside former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa.

“We intercepted the vehicle as it left Harambee Annex.”

“It had three occupants who are charged in court and at the rear back seat that’s where we recovered the tender documents in question, a laptop and mobile phones,” said Amari.

The witness further informed the court that another Range Rover vehicle belonging to Echesa was also intercepted as it left Harambee Annex office.

Aboard the Range Rover was Echesa and two foreigners, Kozlowski Stanley Bruno, the CEO of US-based ECO Advanced Technologies firm and Egyptian Mamdough Mostafa Lofty, who are the complainants in the case.

Senior principal magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot was shown the vehicle at Milimani Law court parking lot before it was released to the former CS.

In the case, Echesa, Oduor, Mboya are charged alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma and Clifford Okoth.

They face six counts of making a false document and conspiracy to commit a felony. Hearing continues.

The Kenyan DAILY POST