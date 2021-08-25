Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – Equity Bank has denied claims that it gave Deputy President William Ruto’s Turkish friend and alleged terrorist, Harun Aydin, a whooping Sh15 billion as a loan thanks to Ruto to invest in Uganda.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Finance Committee chaired by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Equity Bank’s Managing Director Gerald Warui refuted claims that his bank loaned Aydin any money with the help of Ruto.

According to Warui, Equity Bank does not have any relationship with Aydin.

“Turkish Businessman Harun Aydin doesn’t have any relationship with Equity bank.”

“He’s not our customer, doesn’t possess any credit facility from us,” Warui said.

The Committee is probing the controversial deportation of Aydin over claims of being involved in shoddy businesses.

Earlier, while shading more light on his aborted trip to Uganda, which had Aydin as part of the delegation, Deputy President William Ruto noted that he was working with an investor who was keen to build a factory in Uganda.

During the interview earlier, Ruto defended his friend, Aydin, saying he was not a terrorist or money launderer as the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta had labeled him, but a genuine investor who he helped secure a Sh15 billion loan from Equity Bank to invest in Uganda.

“The investor at the factory approached me 2 years ago asking for my help to get an investment loan from Equity Bank.”

“I made a call and he was given Ksh15 billion and he is now building the factory in Uganda. That is the reason why I was there,” DP Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST