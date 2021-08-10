Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has allegedly instructed his lawyers to sue the State for illegally deporting Turkish businessman and investor, Harun Aydin, who is his close friend.

Aydin was arrested on Saturday while sneaking into Kenya from Uganda and deported to Turkey yesterday morning over his links to a terrorist group.

He was part of Ruto’s entourage to Uganda before President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government blocked him from flying out of the country.

Speaking yesterday at Kahawa Law Courts where Aydin was expected to be charged with terrorism before Uhuru’s Government deported him abruptly, Ruto’s lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi vowed to challenge Harun’s deportation.

He noted that he will be heading to court to challenge Aydin’s deportation, arguing that the move is against the law.

He further noted that he will work around the clock to ensure his client is allowed back into the country even if it takes years to get that ruling.

“How do you arrest someone from the street, say that he has financed terrorism, then as a government you don’t even have the guts to bring him to court so that you can see that process through? It shows how shameless this government is.”

“As his lawyers, we will challenge the process to deport him, because deportation is done according to certain procedures and laws.”

“The government cannot just deport somebody just because they’re a friend to the deputy president, that’s not an offence.”

“So we will challenge that and bring him back to this country, whether it is this year or next year or the other year, it doesn’t matter,” Ahmednassir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST