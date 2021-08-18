Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is in big trouble after his own man, Kithure Kindiki, jumped to the defence of President Uhuru Kenyatta over his latest move to endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for president; a move that is causing the DP sleepless nights.

According to the Tharaka Nithi Senator, Uhuru has a right to choose who will succeed him next year.

He told off Ruto who has been criticizing Uhuru for endorsing a tribal kingpin in the person of Raila Odinga.

Kindiki further said former NASA principals also have a right to seek endorsement from the president.

“The implication, however, is that the candidate so identified will clearly be a State Project.

“The people of Kenya may choose either to agree or disagree with the State Project,” he said.

This comes even as Uhuru summoned Raila Odinga (ODM), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Gideon Moi (KANU) to a meeting at State House in Mombasa as he seeks their unity against Ruto in the 2022 presidential contest.

Last week, the president also met with Raila and OKA principals where he pressured them to drop their bids and support the ODM leader for president come 2022, saying only he can beat his deputy in a contest.

However, the OKA principals flatly refused the idea of backing Raila after what he did to them in NASA.

