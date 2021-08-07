Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has hit a speed bump on his way to ‘climbing Mt. Kenya’.

This is after his brigade in the mountain slapped him with new tough conditions that he must meet before supporting his 2022 presidential bid.

Led by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, the Tanga tanga brigade has demanded Ruto choose his running mate from the Mt. Kenya region or else they will vote for someone else like ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is trying to climb the mountain with the help of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Second in Command currently enjoys massive support from President Kenyatta’s backyard as most of the MPs from the region are supporting his 2022 race to State House.

The leaders who have shown interest in deputizing Ruto include, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua and Mwangi Kiunjuri among others.

