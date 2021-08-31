Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and his allies are reportedly restless ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to reports, Uhuru is planning to do away with Ruto’s sympathizers in the next Cabinet reshuffle in order to create space for allies of the Opposition leaders.

Uhuru is seeking to kick out six Cabinet Secretaries, a number of Chief Administrative Officers, and Principal Secretaries.

“There could be some surprise names, but it’s all for the unity and good of the country.”

“It will be very soon,” a source said.

The new team could be unveiled by the president soon, as he aims at safeguarding his legacy by cutting ties with Ruto.

“The president is in his final lap.

“He wants to have a firm grip on his government and also rally the Opposition to work together.”

“The changes when effected are geared towards ensuring his legacy projects are not interrupted by political interest,” said the source.

The move could deal a severe blow to Ruto who has been depending on his moles for Intel on Uhuru and his government.

Lately, the President has been holding meetings with Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) members, briefing them on national issues.

On August 10, Uhuru held a meeting with Raila Odinga(ODM) Kalonzo Musyoka(Wiper) Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) Gideon Moi(KANU), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Wycliffe Oparanya(ODM) where the cabinet changes were discussed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST