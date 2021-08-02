Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto will never see State House again if plans by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are anything to go by.

Speaking in Migori County yesterday when he met ODM delegates, Raila gave a sneak-peak into the mega alliance he is crafting and whose sole mission is to annihilate Ruto once and for all come 2022 General Election.

He noted that the alliance will be a reflection of the face of Kenya and mentioning some of the big names to expect in the outfit.

The ODM party leader maintained that NASA had served its purpose but the principals will once again team up to face Ruto who has emerged as the front-runner in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Hiyo haimanishi ya kwamba hatiwezi kuungana tena. Hiyo NASA kazi yake ilikwisha lakini huko mbele tutakuja pamoja. (That does not mean that we cannot reunite again. NASA served its purpose but in the future we will still work together.

His remarks come as the jostling for positions in the One Kenya Alliance is heating up with Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi all eyeing the presidential ticket.

Odinga is understood to be crafting an alliance that will be a true reflection of the face of Kenya and which many believe could sink DP Ruto’s 2022 bid.

Ruto, on the other hand, has been popularizing his Hustler narrative and the bottom-up approach as well as making inroads in vote-rich Mt. Kenya regions ahead of the polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST