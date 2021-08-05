Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Renowned City lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has sought to explain why the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, is normal despite tension between them.

This follows the Tuesday incident in which Uhuru blocked Ruto from leaving the country until he clears with him.

Speaking during an interview, Ahmednasir explained that in Kenya’s history, the relationship between presidents and their deputies has always been strained.

According to him, every president has always treated his deputy very badly and every president did not want his deputy to succeed him.

The Senior Counsel stated that there is nothing unusual in the relationship between Uhuru and Ruto because ‘that is always what happens’.

At the same time, Ahmednasir noted that Uhuru cannot fire Ruto however worse their relationship is, saying unlike in the previous Constitution where presidents could fire their deputies when they disagreed, the current Constitution does not give that provision as the two are elected together.

He likened the president and his deputy to being joined at the hip.

“It is not like a personal entitlement or a personal favour the president is doing his deputy president.

“The Constitution states that the deputy president is the principal assistant to the president,” he reiterated.

Nonetheless, Ahmednassir told Uhuru and Ruto to tolerate each other for the remaining part of their term.

The Kenyan DAILY POST