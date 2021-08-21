Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has been urged not to celebrate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) loss just yet as something big could be coming that may dim his celebrations.

This is after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga sent a coded message to his followers moments after the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court ruling that declared BBI as illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

In a statement, Raila stated that it was time to accept and move on, but alluded that the discussion on BBI will resume.

“Without doubt, we shall deal with all the issues in the months and years that will unfold onwards,” Raila wrote.

However, political experts have read too much from Raila’s statement, cautioning Ruto to be more careful as he may just have celebrated his so-called victory too soon.

Social development consultant and political analyst, Nafula Kisiang’ani, warned the DP not to celebrate the BBI loss or view it as a long-term success, pointing out that it is only a short-term victory.

“The DP has been lukewarm, not opposing the BBI and not supporting it openly. Ruto has no clear agenda.

“He keeps on wavering. Remember most of his strongholds passed the BBI bill in their respective County Assemblies. This should trigger his mind to be wary of the support he believes he has,” she explained.

Besides, President Uhuru Kenyatta is also contemplating moving to the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling on BBI through Attorney General Paul Kariuki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST