Sunday, August 1, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto went ham on President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday, tearing down his trickle-down economic model without mercy.

Venting on Twitter, Ruto called Uhuru’s trickle-down economic model mediocre and one that cannot help hustlers in Kenya.

He noted that Kenyans had a choice to make of choosing leaders like himself who were advocating for the bottom-up economic approach or keep on supporting leaders who are still stuck on the trickle-down economic model like Uhuru and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga.

“We’ve the option of making peace with the mediocrity of leaders-centered, position/power-sharing politics and the failed trickle-down economics or up our game to the people-centered and bottom-up model that deliberately focuses on labor-intensive infrastructure/manufacture investments,” the DP tweeted.

He added that the bottom-up economic model was focused on creating jobs, liberating enterprises from Shylock-credit exploitation, and unfair regulation.

“The economy conversation is a must-have if we have to salvage our present and liberate our future. Welcome to the new bottom-up conversation that will bury tribalism, patronage, cronyism, and corruption,” the DP added.

The DP’s critics have continuously argued that he was part of the trickle-down economic model champions during the 2013 and 2017 General Election campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST