Friday, August 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is no longer mincing his words as far as President Uhuru Kenyatta and his legacy are concerned after being blocked from flying to Uganda.

Speaking yesterday during the UDA group meeting at his Karen residence, Ruto trashed Uhuru’s track record, accusing him of ruining the country’s economy among other failures.

According to Ruto, Uhuru’s administration abandoned its key agenda, sliding the country into a grim state of affairs thanks to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He said the economy has been ruined, millions of people condemned to poverty, and public debt accumulated to unprecedented levels after Jubilee abandoned its solemn pledges to Kenyans.

“For the past four years, we have consistently and repeatedly raised concerns and objections to Jubilee’s abandoning of its agenda and solemn commitments upon which it was re-elected in 2017,” Ruto said in a press conference.

This comes even as Uhuru is secretly meeting with his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, at the Coast to plan on how to finish Ruto once and for all.

Raila flew to Mombasa on Wednesday without his confidants to meet with Uhuru, who has been in the Coastal City ever since he returned from Britain.

