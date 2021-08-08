Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 8, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has broken his silence over the controversial arrest and detaining of Turkish investor, Harun Aydin, at Wilson Airport while returning from his trip to Uganda yesterday.

Venting on Twitter, Ruto lashed out at the authority for ‘terrorising’ genuine investors and labeling them as terrorists.

He has described the arrest of his friend Aydin, who President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has labeled as terrorist, as top-down arrogance which is being supported by cartels.

He termed the arrest as a move meant to criminalise enterprise, terming it as political pettiness.

In an earlier interview on Wednesday, August 4, DP Ruto trashed claims that the Turkish Investor was a man of questionable character, adding that he was a respected businessman.

“Those claiming that this man is a terrorist are not only soiling his name but that of Kenya as a country,” the DP stated.

Aydin, who was part of Ruto’s entourage to Uganda before the trip aborted on Monday after Uhuru blocked the DP from flying out of the country until he clears him, had been arrested in Germany in 2001 for leading a terrorist group in Cologne.

The Kenyan DAILY POST