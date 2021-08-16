Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto had a hard time explaining his bottom-up economic approach to hustlers in Kawangware yesterday.

In his Sunday address during a church service at Sacred Heart Parish in Kawangware, Ruto was forced to use the Bible to drive the message home.

He claimed that the stability of a nation is anchored on the common mwananchi, which his bottom-up economic model is trying to address.

“The stability and unity of a nation are built on a platform where every citizen can be the best,” Ruto said.

The DP went further to quote a biblical verse; Psalm 113 verse 7-8 to make his bottom-up approach more clearer.

“Bottom-up is in the bible. The word of God says that the Lord will raise the poor from the dust and make them dine with kings and princesses,” Ruto stated.

Ruto further claimed that the politics of alliances based on power-sharing deals is outdated, adding that an equal society is created when the interests of common citizens are taken into account.

“The stability of a nation is going to be meaningful if the conversation is not about leaders and how they are going to create opportunities for themselves,” Ruto said.

However, Ruto’s bottom-up economic model may just remain a pipedream, considering the looming unity between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and OKA principals to prevent him from ascending to power come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST