Monday, August 16, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA Party has changed strategy in the members’ recruitment drive.

Speaking in Embu, UDA Executive Director Nasho Odanga, revealed that the UDA party had decided to change tactics following failure by Ruto-allied MPs to actively recruit members to the party.

According to Odanga, the party will now directly engage voters through its officials.

He made the declaration while some MCAs and opinion leaders were at the home of former Kamukunji MP Norman Nyagah.

Odanga was accompanied by the DP’s younger brother, David Ruto, who appears to be taking a more active political role as the race to 2022 gathers momentum.

The meeting centered on Ruto’s party strategizing on ways to capture more numbers in registration by going through direct structures to recruit members.

The party boss accused MPs of giving priority to their campaigns for Kenyans’ votes in next year’s elections, at the expense of recruiting members.

The party now wants to ditch MPs as point persons in the recruitment of its members and use alternative avenues.

“These MPs we started selling them because we were transiting from Jubilee to UDA.”

“When you campaign for UDA, the first thing to do is to focus on popularizing the party and recruitment, rather than asking them to vote for you in the 2022 elections,” lamented Odanga.

Ruto’s younger brother, David, was a key figure in the consultation meeting although he does not occupy any office in the party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST