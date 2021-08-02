Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has been arrested for slapping Stephen Masinde, a local musician and hustler, in public over Sh3.4 million unpaid bills

Barasa was picked by police officers at the dawn of Monday at his Kimilili home over assault claims.

His arrest was confirmed by Kimilili OCPD Lawrence Marao, who said that the first-time legislator would be charged with assault causing grievous harm after a video of him allegedly slapping a contractor following a disagreement emerged online.

“Yes, he has been arrested. He is expected to be arraigned this morning for plea taking,” Marao stated.

The scuffle between the Legislator and the contractor identified as Stephen Masinde ensued on Friday, July 30, when the contractor allegedly confronted the MP over unpaid bills amounting to Ksh3.4 million accrued from the construction of five classrooms at Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kimilili.

Reports indicate that Barasa, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s friend and an ardent supporter of the hustler movement, had arrived at the school on Friday to launch the newly built classrooms only for the contractor to refuse to open them until his payment demands were met and it is there that the MP lost his cool and clobbered Masinde causing him grievous bodily harm.

