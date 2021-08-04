Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 4, 2021 – A lady who resides in Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi is the talk of social media after she exposed some of the men that she has infected with HIV.

The middle-aged lady who is identified as Ruth James on Facebook, claims that she has infected over 500 men with the deadly virus.

Some of her victims are married men with stable families.

Top Ohangla singer Elisha Toto, who is known for the hit song Corona is among the victims.

She has printed a long list containing names of the men that she has reportedly infected with the virus.

Ruth claims that she is tired with life and wants to die.

Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, paraded the faces of the men that Ruth has reportedly infected and advised them to start taking ARVs.

Here’s what he posted on Twitter.

