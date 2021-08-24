Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – Some young men who are alleged to be notorious criminals have been camping at an open field that is next to the Roysambu roundabout and unleashing terror on innocent Kenyans.

The dangerous thugs who are reportedly armed with knives, rungus, and other crude weapons, mostly target ladies.

They rob passersby as early as 8 PM and at times, they carry out their criminal activities in broad daylight.

A concerned victim raised the alarm and revealed that the daring thugs accosted her last month and robbed her clean despite the Kasarani police station being less than 100 meters from the crime hotspot.

Here’s a post by a concerned Kenyan raising the alarm and other confessions from innocent Kenyans who have lost their valuables to the armed thugs.

Here’s the spot where the thugs camp.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.