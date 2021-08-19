Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 19 August 2021 – Four police officers and an Mpesa agent are in custody following an incident that was shared on social media by a member of the public, after a bad encounter with police officers on patrol.

In the post, the complainant detailed how he was arrested and handcuffed for violating curfew orders, some minutes past 10 pm, on August 12, 2021. One of the officers who arrested him allegedly took control of his mobile phone, accessed his MPESA menu, and transferred Sh1030 to an MPESA line registered under the name Martin Ndichu Kamau.

The complainant was then released without being booked for any offense. Kiambu County Criminal Investigations officer, took up the matter after a formal report was filed on August 17, 2021, assisted by his Kenya police counterparts.

After conducting preliminary investigations, it was established that the sh1030 sent to Martin Ndichu was later transferred to one Thomas Agumba Okuku. Police Constable Thomas Okuku happened to be among the officers from Ruiru Police Station who were on patrol when the incident occurred and is suspected to have made the Mpesa transaction. Investigations also revealed a trail of similar transactions between Okuku and the Mpesa agent.

The suspects were arrested last night on robbery with violence charges & have been arraigned in court. They shall remain in custody for five more days as detectives complete their investigations.

BY DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.