Sunday, 15 August 2021 – Esther Nyaga, the 34-year-old lady who was stabbed to death by her ex-husband in Juja, could be alive if cops at Juja police station took action when she reported the frequent death threats that she had been receiving from her killer husband, Evans Kamau, a former employee at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to a neighbour, the deceased lady, who was a nurse, had made complaints with the police after her jilted ex-husband threatened her life on several occasions.

However, her killer ex-husband kept on bribing the rogue cops at Juja police station to protect him.

This information was revealed by renowned activist Njeri Kamau through her Facebook page after she received a message from the deceased lady’s neighbour.

Evans Kamau stabbed his wife 17 times on Sunday, August 8, and then disappeared.

He accessed her house from the back entrance on Sunday night and disconnected power from the main switch.

He is said to have later entered the house, locked his ex-wife in the bedroom, and committed the heinous act before disappearing

Neighbours who accessed the scene of crime narrated the horrific ordeal of finding her bloody body lying inside her bedroom with stab wounds visible.

Kamau is in police custody as investigations continue.

Here are photos of Kamau and his deceased wife.

