Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – It’s now emerging that rogue cop Bernard Sivo was on a revenge mission when he stormed Njoro Hospital and killed his hospitalized girlfriend, Nyambura.

The 28-year-old cop had reportedly invested in his girlfriend, only for her to dump him for another man.

According to sources close to the deceased cop, who committed suicide after killing Nyambura, he had opened for her a Wines and Spirits Shop in Njoro town and paid her college fees.

The rogue cop was heartbroken when Nyambura told her that she was engaged to another man and that they were planning to get married.

On the fateful day that he killed Nyambura, he first went to the Wines and Spirits shop that she was running in Njoro Town and confronted her.

Later on, he went to her house at night and assaulted her, leaving her with a broken leg.

She went to seek treatment at Njoro Hospital, where Bernard stormed in breathing fire in the middle of the night and killed her in cold blood.

It’s also emerging that the deceased cop had lied to his girlfriend that he was not married and when she discovered that he had a wife and kids, she decided to end their affair, prompting him to commit the heinous act.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.