Tuesday, 03 August 2021 – Bishop David Muriithi of House of Grace Church has been accused by his jilted baby mama, Judy Mutave Muasya, of threatening her after she took him to court over child support.

Judy fears her life and that of her two-year-old son are in danger after a Mercedes Benz occupied by unknown people was spotted in her compound in Kilimani by her brother.

Some unknown people alighted from the Mercedes Benz and knocked at the door but no one opened it.

“They knocked severally but no one opened for them,” she lamented.

Judy is demanding monthly upkeep of Sh 100,000 from the bishop to take care of their two-year-old son.

She met the renowned bishop in 2018 and started an extra-marital affair that resulted in the birth of their son.

He supported her during her pregnancy period and then abandoned her when she gave birth.

Judy claims that she has been taking care of her son single-handedly since he was born.

Bishop Muriithi, a close friend of controversial bishop James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, is a well-known womanizer.

He has multiple baby mamas, some of whom are too afraid to expose him to the public.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.