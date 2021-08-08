Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 08 August 2021 – Flamboyant city preacher, David Muriithi, was ridiculed on social media early this week after his former mpango wa kando and baby mama, accused him of being a deadbeat dad.

Muriithi’s baby mama, Judy Mutave, told the court that he has never provided anything for their 2-year-old son.

She further accused the rogue preacher of threatening her after she sued him for child support.

Despite Muriithi’s dented image, his church in Langata was packed to the brim today.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.