Friday, August 6, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media analyst, Robert Alai, has accused Deputy President William Ruto’s Tangatanga outfit of being behind the evil things that are happening in the country.

Sharing his comment on his Twitter page on Friday, Alai who is currently Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) social media adviser, said Tangatanga militia is behind the disappearance of fishermen in Lake Victoria and also the Friday morning fire at the popular Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

He said the Ruto allied wing is committing the heinous crimes to try to ‘kill’ Monday’s embarrassment of DP at Wilson Airport, where he was blocked from traveling to Uganda.

Ruto was blocked from traveling because he lacked a clearance letter from Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

“To kill the news on Uganda, Tanga Tanga is staging the Gikomba Fire, Coup Presser, and killing of Lake Victoria fishermen.

“We need to be careful with the Tanga Tanga militia. President Uhuru must crack hard on them. Evil gang,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST