Sunday, August 22, 2021 – Revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, over how they reacted after the Court of Appeal nullified the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) on Friday.

BBI was an initiative by Uhuru and Raila with an aim of uniting the country ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

However, on Friday, the Appellate Court, under the leadership of Justice Daniel Musinga, buried the initiative completely by declaring the document as unconstitutional, null, and void.

Uhuru and Raila, like gentlemen, welcomed the ruling and said ‘it is time to move on’.

But Deputy President William Ruto, who was among those opposed to the initiative, has been bragging on social media and in public forums on how ‘God has stopped BBI reggae’.

Commenting on social media on Saturday, Alai said if Ruto was the president, the Judges would have been killed for nullifying the ‘President’s Initiative’’

“In a blink of an eye, he would kill judges just to have his ruling.

“Be careful what you wish for. Uhuru and Raila have been composed and mature.

“But see this kind of rage, anger and vengeful energy.

“Judges would be dead now,” Alai said in reference to Ruto.

