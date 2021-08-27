Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – Revered social media commentator and blogger, Robert Alai, has alleged that President Uhuru Kenyatta is secretly campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In a social media post on Thursday, Alai, who is currently Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party social media advisor, said the ongoing rivalry between Uhuru and Ruto is stage-managed to hoodwink Raila Odinga and his supporters.

“Only Ruto and Uhuru know this campaign scheme. That’s why they will NEVER attack each other by name or directly. It’s all a kiss contest,” Alai wrote on his Twitter page.

Alai also said yesterday’s move by the government to withdraw Ruto’s security was choreographed since it is prison warders who have been guarding Ruto and not the elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers.

“Who called the media in the replacement of GSU with AP at the residences of DP Ruto? Who brought the media? For what? Campaigning for Ruto? How many GSU were there since most of the officers in the detail of DP Ruto have always been from the Prisons. Ruto chose prison officers?” Alai asked on his social media page.

Alai further said the government is making such moves with an aim of strengthening Ruto and weakening Raila Odinga and ODM.

“Another move which campaigns for Ruto. Pretending to withdraw security from Ruto’s homes builds Ruto. I don’t know why the determination to campaign for Ruto is like he doesn’t know how to campaign for himself. Why to weaken ODM and build UDA indirectly#StrengthenRutoWeakenRaila,” Alai stated.

